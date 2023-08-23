From September 15, 2023the vehicles Euro 5 diesel they will no longer be able to circulate a Turin and in various municipalities of the Piedmont. Although the possibility of postponing this restriction was considered, the Piemonte region decided to keep it until April 15, 2024. In 2021, the junta led by the president Albert Cirio had approved a measure to bring forward the ban for the most recent diesels by two years (initially scheduled for 2025), aligning it with the limitation already in force for Euro 3 and Euro 4 diesel vehicles.

Euro 5 diesel stop in Piedmont

The new traffic restrictions in Turin and in some areas of Piedmont involve the following vehicles:

Diesel cars approved up to Euro 5 Motorcycles approved up to Euro 1

The driving ban is in effect from 15 September 2023 to 15 April 2024 and applies at the following times and methods:

For diesel cars used for the transport of people and/or goods, approved up to and including Euro 5, circulation is prohibited from 8:00 to 19:00 on weekdays from Monday to Friday.

For motorcycles with pollution class up to Euro 1, the ban is in force 24 hours a day, every day, including holidays.

From 15 September to 15 April 2024 diesel cars up to Euro 5 cannot circulate in Piedmont

remains unchanged driving ban throughout the yearincluding holidays, from 00:00 to 24:00 for vehicles used for the transport of people (categories M1, M2, M3) and goods transport (categories N1, N2, N3) with the following characteristics:

Approval up to Euro 2 if fueled by petrol or diesel

Approval up to Euro 1 if equipped with LPG or methane bi-fuel supply

The emergency measures come into effect only when you exceed the daily limit level of PM10.

In case the orange level be exceeded for three days in a row, the plan provides for the blocking of Euro 3, Euro 4 and Euro 5 diesel vehicles used for the transport of people, and of Euro 3 and Euro 4 vehicles used for the transport of goods. These restrictions apply even on public holidays and Saturdaysfrom 8:00 to 19:00.

When instead the red level is exceeded for three consecutive days, proceed to traffic ban for goods vehicles with Euro 5 diesel engine, also on Saturdays and public holidays, from 8:00 to 19:00. The red level is reached when the PM10 value exceeds i 75 mcg/mc for three days in a row.

Municipalities of Piedmont diesel stop Euro 5

COMMON AREA OF BELONGING Alpignano (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Baldissero Torinese (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Beinasco (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Borgaro Torinese (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Change (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Candiolo (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Carignano (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Caselle Torinese (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Chieri (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Collegno (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Druento (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Grugliasco (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration The Lodge (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Leini (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Mappano (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Moncalieri (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Nickel (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Orbassano (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Pecetto Turin (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Pianezza (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Pino Torinese (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Piobesi Turin (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Piossasco (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Rivalta of Turin (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Rivoli (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration San Mauro Torinese (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Santena (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Settimo Torinese (Turin) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration TURIN (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Trofarello (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Venaria Reale (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Vinovo (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration Volpiano (TO) IT0118 – Turin agglomeration The litra of the Municipalities in Piedmont where the circulation of Euro 5 diesel cars is prohibited

Who can circulate in Piedmont with the traffic block, exceptions

Are provided exemptions the limitation of vehicles in special cases. You can join the Move-In systemopen to diesels 5 euros from July 15th. This system reduces traffic restrictions for the most polluting vehicles. While some categories of vehicles they can circulate Always in Piedmont, when traffic is blocked and they are:

Electric cars. Petrol vehicles, including hybrids, with Euro 3, Euro 4, Euro 5 and Euro 6 approval. Diesel vehicles, including hybrids, with Euro 6 approval (categories A, B, C, D and D-Temp). LPG, methane or bi-fuel vehicles with Euro 2, Euro 3, Euro 4, Euro 5 and Euro 6 approval. Motorcycles with Euro 2, Euro 3, Euro 4 approval.

Cars converted to LPG/CNG can circulate

are also provided exemptions and derogations to the restriction of circulation for the following cases:

Vehicles directed to authorized workshops and centers for overhauls, LPG/CNG conversions or scrapping.

Vehicles of the Armed Forces, Police Bodies, Fire Brigades, Rescue Services in Civil Protection service.

Vehicles for special use for forced removal or interventions on public transport vehicles or networks.

Vehicles for waste collection or public animal trapping services.

Vehicles category M1, M2, M3 for public transport with particulate abatement devices.

Vehicles for the transport of people with disabilities or serious pathologies, in medical emergencies.

Vehicles for the transport of patients undergoing therapy or discharged from health facilities with medical certification.

Company vehicles or public service entities in urgent technical-operational interventions.

Agricultural machines, operating machines, work vehicles.

Vehicles of sports associations affiliated to CONI or official federations.

Vehicles of assistance operators or home services.

Vehicles of doctors and vets on home visits.

Vehicles for non-ordinary funeral or religious ceremonies.

Vehicles for television mastheads, film shootings, press distribution.

Vehicles for removals, authorized on public land.

Vehicles for authorized events, entry/exit to markets or authorized fairs.

Vehicles for transporting meals to canteens, hospitals, rest homes.

Vehicles of external residents with hotel reservation.

Vehicles for maritime or railway embarkation.

Vehicles for regular events or exit to authorized markets/fairs.

Vehicles for workers without public transport within 1000 meters.

Car-pooling: vehicles with at least 3 people or 2 people for approved 2/3-seater vehicles.

Black box Move-In Piedmont, how it works

Motorists who join Move-In Piemonte have a established annual mileage limit according to the vehicle type, as shown in the table below. For example, an M1 car with a Euro 5 diesel engine has a limit of 9,000 km per yearwhile a Euro 2 petrol car can do at most 2,000km.

The kilometers are counted via a black box installed in the vehicle. The kilometers are considered on all roads, every day of the year, 24 hours a day, not only during traffic restriction periods.

Once the maximum mileage limit is reached, the vehicle cannot circulate in restricted areas during closed days and times, until the end of the Move-In membership year, with possible sanctions. Users can check the remaining kilometers via the app or website dedicated to the service. The amount of the fine varies from €75.00 to €450.00.

Move-In Piedmont how many km

CAT. VEHICLE FUEL EURO CLASS THRESHOLD KM/YEAR M1 Vehicles (Cars) green petrol 0 1000 M1 Vehicles (Cars) green petrol 1 1000 M1 Vehicles (Cars) green petrol 2 2000 M1 Vehicles (Cars) diesel 0 1000 M1 Vehicles (Cars) diesel 1 1000 M1 Vehicles (Cars) diesel 2 1000 M1 Vehicles (Cars) diesel 3 4000 M1 Vehicles (Cars) diesel 4 7000 M1 Vehicles (Cars) diesel 5 9000 M1 Vehicles (Cars) LPG 0 1000 M1 Vehicles (Cars) LPG 1 1000 M1 Vehicles (Cars) methane 0 1000 M1 Vehicles (Cars) methane 1 1000 Vehicles L1÷L7 (Motorcycles) green petrol 0 1000 Vehicles L1÷L7 (Motorcycles) green petrol 1 1000 Vehicles N1 (Light vehicles ≤ 3.5 t ) and M2 green petrol 0 2000 Vehicles N1 (Light vehicles ≤ 3.5 t ) and M2 green petrol 1 2000 Vehicles N1 (Light vehicles ≤ 3.5 t ) and M2 green petrol 2 3000 Vehicles N1 (Light vehicles ≤ 3.5 t ) and M2 diesel 0 2000 Vehicles N1 (Light vehicles ≤ 3.5 t ) and M2 diesel 1 2000 Vehicles N1 (Light vehicles ≤ 3.5 t ) and M2 diesel 2 2000 Vehicles N1 (Light vehicles ≤ 3.5 t ) and M2 diesel 3 4000 Vehicles N1 (Light vehicles ≤ 3.5 t ) and M2 diesel 4 8000 Vehicles N1 (Light vehicles ≤ 3.5 t ) and M2 diesel 5 11000 Vehicles N1 (Light vehicles ≤ 3.5 t ) and M2 LPG 0 2000 Vehicles N1 (Light vehicles ≤ 3.5 t ) and M2 LPG 1 2000 Vehicles N1 (Light vehicles ≤ 3.5 t ) and M2 methane 0 2000 Vehicles N1 (Light vehicles ≤ 3.5 t ) and M2 methane 1 2000 Vehicles N2 and N3 (Heavy vehicles > 3.5 t) and M3 green petrol 0 2000 Vehicles N2 and N3 (Heavy vehicles > 3.5 t) and M3 diesel 0 2000 Vehicles N2 and N3 (Heavy vehicles > 3.5 t) and M3 diesel 1 2000 Vehicles N2 and N3 (Heavy vehicles > 3.5 t) and M3 diesel 2 2000 Vehicles N2 and N3 (Heavy vehicles > 3.5 t) and M3 diesel 3 6000 Vehicles N2 and N3 (Heavy vehicles > 3.5 t) and M3 diesel 4 10000 Vehicles N2 and N3 (Heavy vehicles > 3.5 t) and M3 diesel 5 12000 Annual MOVE-IN km thresholds in effect from 15 July 2023

Circulation of historic cars Piedmont

Green light for the circulation of certified historic cars, based on the Regional law n. 27 of 6 November 2020 for the “Enhancement of vehicles of historic and collectible interest,” historic and collectible vehicles with a certificate of historical significance indicated in circulation card are exempt from traffic restrictions for the improvement of air quality.

Free circulation in Piedmont every day only for vehicles over 40 years old

In detail, the historic vehicles registered by over forty years they can circulate throughout the year and every day of the week. Those registered between twenty and forty years they can instead circulate only in the public holidays and pre-holidays.

