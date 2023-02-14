The European Parliament The February 14, 2023 in the plenary assembly definitively approved the stop of petrol, diesel and hybrid engines from 2035. With 340 votes in favor and 279 against (21 abstentions) the ban on internal combustion vehicles for 2035, inside the package “Fit for 55” of the European Green Deal.

The provision is known: from 2035 stop diesel and petrol cars: you can only buy them electric cars. The “Fit for 55”, in fact, is the package of measures presented by the European Commission to counter the climate changesdecarbonise Europe and achieve climate neutrality and obliges manufacturers to sell only new zero-emission vehicles.

In 2035, mainly electric cars will be sold in Europe. The “Fit for 55”, the package decreeing the end of cars diesel and gasoline The European Parliament definitively approved the provisional text signed in October by the EU Council. However, the legislative process is not yet concluded because the text now it must also be formally approved by the EU Council and subsequently may be published in the Official Journal of the European Union

The text approved by the Parliament in any case confirms the objective of reducing CO2 emissions 25% in 2025 he was born in 55% for cars he was born in 50% for vans by 2030 (compared to 2021 data). From 2035 CO2 emissions will have to be zeroed, leaving the market electric cars only or at least hydrogen.

Until 2030 the mechanism of Zlev incentivewhich provides a series of rewards with less stringent objectives to Builders if they can meet certain benchmarks for the sale of zero and low emission vehicles. In the agreement it was decided to increase the value of emissions to 25% for cars and 17% for vans.

The European Parliament has also approved the new procedure for measuring the CO2 emitted throughout the life cycle of new vehicles. The value from 2025 according to the first rumors, therefore, it will not be limited only to use on the road. At the end of 2024 the criteria for establishing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions for new cars will also be updated, those homologated from 2015 according to the WLTP cycle. Furthermore, by December 2026 the gap between the emission limit values ​​and the real data on fuel and energy consumption will be monitored, presenting a “a methodology to adjust specific emissions” of manufacturers and “propose adequate control measures”.

The European Union, confirming the ban on endothermics from 2035, has opened up the use of biofuels, or so-called e-fuels. The final goal is that by 2035, new cars and vans will have to achieve 100% decarbonisation and to do so, in addition to electricity, they will be able to use e-fuels and biofuels together with electricity. Their characteristics and potential will be evaluated in one milestone set for 2026.

In 2026 the Commission will evaluate progress done to achieve the 100% CO2 reduction target and the need to revise this target taking into consideration developments in technology, including those relating to technologies plug-in hybrids.

On e-fuel now the Commission will present a proposal for the registration of vehicles that run exclusively on CO2-neutral fuels after 2035 in accordance with the EU law, in compliance with the climate neutrality objective.

The ban on endothermics from 2023 also provides for the derogation (defined by many as “save-Motor Valley”) to the EU rules on CO2 emission standards which already benefit niche producersbetween 1,000 and 10,000 cars a year and between 1,000 and 22,000 vans, for which there will be a further exemption until 2036.

They can take advantage of the derogation Italian historical brands such as Ferrari And Lamborghinis that produce maximum, which will only have to respect the thermal stop of 2035 without respecting the two intermediate stages: 25% cut in CO2 emissions in 2025 and 55% in 2030 (compared to 2021 data).

The producers who produce fewer than 1,000 cars a year can take advantage oftotal exemptioncontinuing to build and sell petrol or diesel cars even after 2035. This niche in Italy includes Pagani, Dallara, Mazzanti, Pininfarina and Zagato.

However, the road is still long but hardly, at least in Europe, there will be a future after 2035 for new cars to petrol, diesel as well as bifuel LPG/methane heybrid. First of all we need to understand how e-fuels and biofuels will actually be evaluated, until now hindered by the European Union and by the lobbies close to the electric car.

Petrol and diesel cars they will still continue to circulate. They will be those of those who bought them before this date.

