Europe on October 27, 2022 added another step in the process towards the stop of petrol, diesel and hybrid engines from 2035. The various components of the European Union have reached an agreement on ban on internal combustion vehicles for 2035. The so-called Trilogue it also agreed to include one of the proposals of the European Parliament relating to alternative fuels e-fuel. Previously, last June 8, 2022the European Parliament had approved the infamous ban on endothermic from 2035, inside the package “Fit for 55” of the European Green Deal.

The measure is known: from 2035 stop to diesel and petrol cars: you can only buy them electric cars. The “Fit for 55”, in fact, is the package of measures presented by the European Commission to combat the climate changesdecarbonise Europe and achieve climate neutrality and obliges manufacturers to sell only new zero-emission vehicles.

In 2035, mainly electric cars will be sold in Europe. The “Fit for 55”, the package that decrees the end of cars diesel and gasoline is completing its legislative process, called Trilogue. After the last agreement of the Union, under the regulations on the functioning of the European Union, any agreement reached in the course of the negotiations of the so-called Trilogue must be formally adopted by the Advise and come on European Parliament.

In any case, the latest agreement confirms the CO2 emission reduction objective of 55% for new cars and del 50% for vans by 2030 and a 100% cut for both types of vehicles by 2035. The mechanism is in place until 2030 Zlev incentivewhich provides a series of rewards with less stringent objectives to Builders if they manage to meet certain benchmarks for the sale of zero and low emission vehicles. In the agreement it was decided to raise the benchmark to 25% for cars and 17% for vans.

Agreement on biofuels e-fuel

The European Union, confirming the ban on endothermic from 2035, has opened the use of biofuels, or the so-called e-fuels. The ultimate goal is that by 2035 new cars and vans will have to reach 100% decarbonisation and to do so, in addition to electric, they will be able to use e-fuels and biofuels together with electric. Their characteristics and potential will be evaluated in one intermediate stage set for 2026.

In 2026 the Commission will evaluate progress made to achieve the 100% CO2 reduction target and the need to review this target taking into account developments in technology, including those related to technologies plug-in hybrids.

On e-fuels now the Commission will present a proposal for the registration of vehicles running exclusively on CO2 neutral fuels after 2035 in accordance with the EU law, in compliance with the climate neutrality objective.

Motor Valley sports car waiver

The Trilogue also approved the derogation (defined by many as “save-Motor Valley”) to the EU rules on CO2 emission standards which already today benefit the niche producersbetween 1,000 and 10 thousand cars a year and between 1,000 and 22 thousand vans, for which there will be a further exemption until 2036.

Historical Italian brands such as Ferrari and Lamborghini that produce maximum production can take advantage of the exemption, which will only have to respect the thermal stop of 2035 without respecting the two intermediate stages: 25% cut in CO2 emissions in 2025 and 55% in 2030 (compared to 2021 data).

Producers who produce less than 1,000 cars per year can take advantage of thefull exemptioncontinuing to build and sell petrol or diesel cars even after 2035. They fall into this niche in Italy Pagani, Dallara, Mazzanti, Pininfarina and Zagato.

Future of mobility after 2035

However, the road is still long but it is unlikely, at least in Europe, that there will be a future after 2035 for new cars a petrol, diesel as well as bifuel LPG / methane eibridi. First of all, it is necessary to understand how e-fuels and biofuels will be effectively evaluated, hitherto hindered by the European Union and by the lobbies near the electric car.

Petrol and diesel cars however, they will continue to circulate. They will be those of those who bought them before this date.

