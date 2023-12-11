The next European elections are still several months away but in Germany it is already time for electoral proclamations and the car also ends up at the center of the slogans of the political battle. Manfred Weber, president of the conservative EPP (European People's Party) group spoke on the stop to the sale of cars with diesel and petrol engines, promising to cancel the ICE tender set for 2035.

The promises of the EPP

“If my group manages to obtain a majority we will cancel the ban on combustion engines approved in this legislature” said the EPP leader during an interview given to some German media, thus fueling the ranks of critics of the decision taken by the EU. An electoral promise which, however, is not easy to materialize given the direction taken by the sector, especially as regards the Old Continent.

Cancel the ban on diesel and petrol from 2035

With the majority of car manufacturers having announced the transition to a totally electric range but above all having made important investments in this sense, going back would be a sensational own goal but above all it would put even more difficulties in an industry which is already struggling to cope with this transition.

Objective 2026

A glimmer of hope for putting into practice (in the event of victory) the reversal of course regarding the stop on the sale of cars with petrol and diesel engines from 2035 could be the 2026 review clause set by the European Union to evaluate the progress made towards electrification: “I would like to use this review – continued Weber – to remedy a decision taken by the Reds and Greens, which determines enormous competitive disadvantages for the European Union”.