The European Union will have to review its emissions targets and in particular the stop on the sale of cars with diesel and petrol engines by 2035. Oliver Zipse, CEO of BMW, is sure of this. The number one of the German car manufacturer believes that a revision of the legislation on emissions by the EU is essential, highlighting that already in 2025 it will be clear for the sector and for the world that it is absolutely not easy to reach the targets set by the European institutions.

Review the 2035 stop

“We believe that a complete review of the CO2 fleet legislation in the EU is essential,” Zipse explained during BMW's annual business results conference – “By the end of 2025 the world will notice that it's not that easy. At that point the pressure on the European automotive industry will be considerable.” A position similar to that supported by Oliver Blume, CEO of Volkswagen, as reported by Automotive News: “It makes no sense that the industry should pay penalties when the framework conditions for the increase in electric vehicles are not in place.”

BMW's journey

Meanwhile, BMW is working to achieve its goals, starting with increasing the production of electric cars to reach 20% of the total. Currently only 15% of BMW registrations are BEVs but by 2030 they should reach 50% for the entire German group. According to Zipse, however, much will depend on the customers, who are taken into little account: “Something that is not taken into account is the free decision of millions of customers. It's not just like energy infrastructure where you can turn something off and then something else happens automatically.” To push the transition, BMW will launch a new SUV and sedan on the Neue Klasse platform while from 2030, both Mini and Rolls Royce will become full electric brands.