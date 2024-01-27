Lega bill, stop demonstrations if anti-Semitic symbols and slogans are used

While they assemble the protests for the stop of pro-Palestine demonstrations on the day of Memorythe League he comes out into the open by presenting a bill against anti-Semitism. “A new wave of anti-Semitism has spread across Europe: the League has opposed it and will oppose it in every way“. The deputy prime minister stated this on social media Matteo Salviniannouncing a bill presented by the League to eve of Remembrance Day, “thanks to the help of the Italy-Israel Associations Union, to concretely adopt measures against anti-Semitism and its definition in all its forms in our country, as required by the IHRA (International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance)”. “We stand with Israel, a bastion of democracy and freedom, with its right to exist and defend itself, without ifs or buts”, assures the Northern League secretary. The last of the 3 articles of the bill provides that the refusal, pursuant to article 18 of Consolidated text of public safety laws (Tulps), the authorization of a public meeting or demonstration for reasons of morality can also be justified in the case of assessment of serious potential risk for the use of symbols, slogans, messages and any act considered anti-Semitic.



