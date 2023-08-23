On the occasion of the Future Games Show 2023 it was announced the first person shooter Stop Dead for PC, which already has one release date official: October 5, 2023. It is a decidedly adrenaline-pumping title, of which we can see the presentation trailer:

The official description actually speaks of a brawler based on the player’s skill, who will have to use his superhuman powers to attract objects and throw them at enemies at high speed. The important thing is to never stop.

Let’s read the plot briefly: In a future where sprawling cities stretch across the planet’s surface and artificial intelligence is omnipresent, a Rebel AI she is determined to destroy her creators and has you involved in her plans. You may be just a pawn in her service, but a devastating and superpowered pawn.

The titles that inspired Stop Dead are among others Doom, Portal and Mirror’s Edge, as revealed by the developers themselves. You can try one if you wish game demo on Steam.