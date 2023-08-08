“Nothing is finished, maybe only in someone’s hopes but not in certainties” e the government’s choice to end the isolation for Covid positives “is only a political act and it has no scientific basis”. So to Adnkronos Salute Massimo Galli, former director of the infectious diseases department of the Sacco hospital in Milan, explaining that he will be vaccinated in the autumn. “I have already done 4 doses and the disease, but I have one series of comorbidities for which I will be vaccinated. And I recommend it to the elderly and the frail”.

“It is quite questionable that it is decided to unload certain responsibilities on hospitals – adds Galli – the power to isolate the positives will be decided by the health management. Certain measures cause a sensation but from the point of view of the realities of the facts the situation is, and will be, We don’t know what will happen in the autumn, if an elderly woman contracts the disease in the ward and dies, who will be responsible?”. “We are a highly vaccinated country and in which probably half of the population has contracted the infection – he specified – It is clear that the severity of the clinical pictures, barring cataclysms and the appearance of variants, will not be very high”.

SCIENTISTS LAUNCH #COVIDISNOTOVER WORRY VARIANTS AND INCREASE CASES

Meanwhile in the USA, scientists who have been following the pandemic for four years are launching the hashtag #CovidisNotOver on Twitter, worried by the advance of new Sar-CoV-2 variants, such as EG.5, which is leading to an increase in positives and for the choice of governments to put an end to anti-Covid measures. The epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding, very active on social media and with over 768 thousand followers, has raised the possibility that a new wave of Covid cases will return to the US. According to the scientists, who analyzed the latest data on hospitalizations and positive tests, the arrival of a wave of cases is “very likely” for this “the use of the mask is recommended”, he writes on Twitter.

“I know more people now who have Covid than at any other time in the last three and a half years – underlines Kimberly Prather, director of the Center for Aerosol Impacts on Chemistry of the Environment in San Diego – It is a high-risk period as it is increasing the transmission, people let their guard down and they’re not testing themselves or isolating themselves.” Scientist and science communicator Eric Topol also points out that “without the availability of booster vaccine updated to XBB.1.5, we are not ready for EG.5.1, the variant on the rise globally or for the next mutation”.