Last weekend, three teams fielded an all-Italian eleven and there were many players who stood out

Francis Calvi

Spalletti and Gravina will be happy, because encouraging signs are coming from Serie B for the future of the national team. Last weekend, on the first day of the championship, three teams took to the field fielding an all-Italian eleven. These are Cosenza, Sudtirol and Feralpisalò: the former won 3-0 against Ascoli, the latter drew with Spezia and the latter, newly promoted, failed to score points at Parma (2-0).

The Italy that… is convenient — The most striking data concerns Feralpisalò, which presented itself at the Tardini with a list composed exclusively of Italian players. The trend reversal is not accidental, but the result of a regulation designed ad hoc by Lega B which confirms the commitment of President Balata for the enhancement of our football heritage. From this year, in fact, the disbursement of contributions is envisaged exclusively in favor of the clubs that will send young Italians onto the field. Once the bonuses were due, in a reduced way, also to those who launched foreign baby talents. Now the budget of around 50 million euros will be allocated only to those who value Under 23 and "stableable" players, in compliance with a strategy destined to change already during 2024-2025. Starting next season, we will no longer look at the Under 23s, but at the Under 21s.

young promises — The green line has borne fruit especially in the Cosenza home, where the 20-year-old Arioli, who grew up in the Calabrian youth sector, scored a volley, applying for the title of best goal of the first day. The Wolves have overtaken Ascoli by also betting on two other class 2003 players: Zuccon, who arrived on loan from Atalanta after a dream season with Lecco (triumph in the Serie C playoffs), and Fontanarosa, former leader of Inter's Primavera side . Also keep an eye on the 18-year-old Kofler and the 21-year-old Giorgini, both on the field for a time with Sudtirol, but above all the long list of Feralpisalò: the U21 goalkeeper Pizzignacco, the son of Tonetto (2003), plus the various Bergonzis, Compagnon and Felici, all born in 2001. The Lombards also deserve credit for having fielded the first class of 2007 in the history of Italian professional football: Biajan Gjyla, from Brescia with Albanian origins, forward, who came on as a substitute in the 85th minute.

the choices of the big names — Lega B has begun to monitor the results of the new regulation so much so that a report on the young Italians who made their debut is already available on the championship website: two boys from 2005, four from 2004 and seven from 2003, among which Distefano stands out , scored against Ternana. Even some of the best teams in the category have operated on the market following a new line: Bari took the field with just three foreigners, starting the 19-year-old Nasti. Pirlo's Sampdoria, on the other hand, bet on four foreigners, making room for as many as four Italian Under 23s over the course of 90 minutes. The situation of Palermo is less rosy, while that of Parma is even surprising. The Sicilians boasted seven Italians in their starting XI, but the youngest among them was 27-year-old Di Mariano. The Crociati, on the other hand, won 2-0, but with just four Italians on the line: two of them (the 28-year-old Partipilo and the 23-year-old Delprato) entered the second half, but nobody played from 1′. The recipe for success, for the moment, does not yet include (young) Italian ingredients…