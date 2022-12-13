From the 2023 end the concessions for hybrid cars and in particular the exemption from payment of hybrid car tax. In the Laziofrom the January 1, 2023 in fact, paragraph 14 of theart. 5 of the Regional Law of 30 December 2013n.13, which provided for the exemption of the payment of the regional car tax for three years from the enrollment date. The provision was born within a regional law aiming for one tariff reduction wider.

Hybrid cars, with power petrol-electric (mild, full and plug-in hybrid), enjoyed theexemption from car tax in the first three years from the date of registration. This benefit expires from January 1, 2023when the new hybrid cars will be registered.

From 2023 the 10% fare reduction on the payment of the stamp duty foreseen for i vehicles owned by leasing companiesas well as for the means used for use rental without driver owned by the companies and their users.

L’tax exemption for hybrid cars ends in Lazio for new vehicles registered from January 2023, but remains active (until the end of the 3 years) for those registered before 31 December 2022.

Car tax new rates in LAZIO

The repeal is provided for by the Lazio Regional Law in article 2 paragraph 1 of the Regional Law no. 7 of 29 March 2022: “Provisions on regional car tax”which established a increasing tariff reduction for 2023, 2024 and 2025.

In Lazio from 2023 to 2025 a gradual tariff reduction is envisaged

In detail in 2023 the expected reduction is of 5% of the corresponding amounts due in 2022in the 2024 an additional applies 2.5% reduction of the corresponding amounts due in 2023 and finally also in 2025 an additional applies 2.5% reduction of the corresponding amounts due in 2024.

