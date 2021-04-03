A journalist from Russia was robbed in the middle of the broadcast. At gunpoint? Actually, to “armed mouth“: a dog grab its microphone and came out in a hurry, while the camera filmed his escape. The video racked up millions of views on Twitter.

On April 1, the reporter Nadezhda Serezhkina from the state news channel Mir 24 was announcing the beginning of spring in Moscow, meters from the Sparrow Hill (formerly known as Lenin Hill).

“Hello Elina, spring has arrived in Moscow, the temperature will be 8 ° C, 9 ° C“Serezhkina managed to tell the audience and his colleague, who was in the television studio, before a golden retriever appeared on the scene.

Instant. The animal grabs the microphone and runs away. Photo: video capture / Mir 24.

Naughty golden

At that time, the dog rapture the microphone after giving a jump and fled from there. “Stop stop come here“the journalist shouted and then decided Chase the animal, as if it were a comic movie.

The news anchor Elina dashkueva, who was in communication with Serezhkina, was shown surprised by the situation. But kept her composure: “Given all this, we lost connection with the correspondent. Now we will try to contact her again, “said the professional.

Scene. The pet escaped while the chronicler chased him. Photo: video capture / Mir 24.

When they resumed the transmission, Serezhkina appeared next to the pet: his name is Martín and his owner, who apologized for what happened, said that the furry with four legs is “very friendly” and “playful“.

“How can I see, no one was injured, although the microphone received one or two bites, “Dashkueva clarified. For her part, the reporter commented:” Elina, as she had explained before, the weather it’s perfect for take a walk our dogs. This is where my report goes. Stay with us, it’s very interesting, “said Serezhkina while caressing Martín.

More than 8 million on Twitter

The clip, posted on Twitter by journalist Ali Özkök, accumulated more than 8.7 million views. “In Soviet Russia (” Soviet Russia), the dog I interview you“joked one user, referring to the famous meme.

Great escape. The dog gets its job done. Photo: video capture / Mir 24.