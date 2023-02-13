In 1846, the poet Ramón de Campoamor (1817-1901) wrote: “One day I bought a lantern from a merchant from Diogenes; yours and mine are as far apart as there is from being to not being. White mine seems; yours looks black; his makes everything sad; mine makes everything happy. And it is that in the treacherous world there is nothing true or lie; everything is according to the color of the glass with which he looks at himself ”. “With my flashlight”, he said, “I do not find a man among the beings. And I find men with mine even in women”, continues Campoamor. Conservative and monarchist, the Asturian poet did not know that this poem contains the key to understanding one of the most serious and common social and economic problems of the 21st century, especially acute in finance in general and in the City of London in particular: the subjectivity (discrimination?) that makes some succeed and others, with more qualities, never succeed. That is, why there are people who are hired and others who are not. Why do some rise and not others? Many times it is due to qualities that are more apparent than real, or both negative and positive prejudices that make companies hire white men with a brilliant academic record to the detriment of people who are actually more useful but come from ethnic or social minorities or with letters presentation less bright.

Many times that discrimination is not the result of a deliberate purpose. We are not dealing with the decisions of a racist, although obviously racism is often a key factor, but with someone who believes that they are doing what is best for their company. But this is not always the case (even worse: many times it is not) because that decision does not take into account what is now considered a very important factor: diversity. The more diverse a company’s workforce, the more diverse its leadership, the more profit the company will get. It is not just a question of social justice, but of profitability.

A diverse company is more profitable. At least that is one of the main conclusions of the first report, published a few weeks ago, by the working group (task force) launched by the City of London Corporation in November 2020 at the request of the UK Treasury and the UK Department of Industry and Business to encourage diversity in UK financial and professional services.

The color of the glass through which many employers look often reflects the prejudices suffered by certain social segments. Prejudices that favor men over women; those of one race against another; to those of a certain religion; to those who have had the privilege of an elite education compared to those who have accessed knowledge through public education or simply to those who have studies compared to those who do not; to those who stand out for a great quality but perhaps know almost nothing beyond that specialization; the beautiful against the ugly; the skinny against the fat; heterosexuals versus gays or lesbians; those with a local last name versus those who sound like foreigners; or simply to those who speak with an accent from another country or that reveals their social origin. In short: in some way, to those who most resemble me or what I think I am or would like to be or have been.

The City task force has interviewed more than 9,000 employees from 49 organizations to study how socioeconomic background intersects with other personal characteristics, such as ethnicity or gender. In the opinion of Chris Woolard, from EY, “the research highlights the huge gaps that still remain within financial services when it comes to the socioeconomic environment and who ends up in the most important roles in the industry; reinforces the importance of the entire industry moving forward in unison and that companies look much more highly to senior talent to reach their full potential.”

an answer is urgent

For Catherine McGuinness, president of the working group, “the sector must urgently respond to the results of this survey.” “We urge companies to act now and collect employee data on socioeconomic background, set goals and monitor progress to promote a level playing field for all,” she stresses.

A few figures are enough to realize the current situation. For example, among current senior managers, 45% are men and 23% women, highly educated whites; 13% male and 9% female, working-class white; 5% are men and 3% are women from some ethnic minority and highly educated; and only 2% men and 1% women from an ethnic minority and working-class background. 64% of senior positions in companies are held by highly educated professionals (a percentage to be calibrated with the fact that only 37% of the UK population is so highly educated) and 30% of senior has studied in elite schools, compared to only 7.5% of the general population. Employees from blue-collar backgrounds are 30% less likely to reach senior positions, a figure that rises to 50% if they are from an ethnic minority and 99.9% if they are women from an ethnic minority.

The Corporation of the City of London has set itself the goal that by 2030 at least 50% of senior positions come from what could be considered humble backgrounds. And it includes a series of recommendations on how regulators, financial sector bodies and the Government can support and incentivize job creators to achieve that goal: how to assign clear responsibilities to senior managers, monitor their actions to know if they favor increased socioeconomic diversity, publish data and highlight successful results. “The need for change could hardly be more apparent,” says Andy Haldane, co-chair of the task force. “Unlocking the potential of people would alleviate recruitment challenges, foster diversity and innovation, and thus boost organizational productivity and performance. That is also the best thing that companies can do from the point of view of social justice”.

The losses from a lack of diversity range from opportunity costs for companies that recruit from a very small part of the market rather than from society as a whole, to costs from employee flight who do not see their recognition recognized. worth, or lower productivity: it is estimated that companies with motivated employees because they consider themselves appreciated are more productive. “Cultures of true self-confidence support that diversity with an inclusive approach that allows employees to bring out their best selves, and that creates a safe environment for people to offer different points of view, challenge accepted norms and even report what things are being done wrong”, according to Marc Teasdale, from the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority). “Therefore, companies that seek and accept diverse and different points of view are more likely to successfully identify and manage risks, be less susceptible to groupthink, and generally make better decisions,” he adds.