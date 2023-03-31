Stop ChatGPT in Italy. The Privacy Guarantor: “Personal data at risk”

ChatGPT has been temporarily banned in Italy. The platform, which has caused much discussion in recent weeks for its ability to imitate human interactions and carry out complex activities, is accused by the guarantor for the protection of personal data of not having complied with the privacy legislation. The authority ordered, with immediate effect, the temporary limitation of the processing of Italian users’ data against OpenAI, the US company that developed and manages ChatGPT, and simultaneously opened an investigation.

On March 20, the relational artificial intelligence software had suffered a loss of data regarding user conversations and information relating to subscribers to the paid service.

In the provision, the Guarantor notes the lack of information to users and all interested parties whose data is collected by OpenAI, but above all the absence of a legal basis that justifies the mass collection and storage of personal data to “train” the platform. According to the guarantor, “the information provided by ChatGPT does not always correspond to the real data, thus determining an inaccurate treatment of personal data”. Furthermore, according to the authority, there is no “any filter for verifying the age of users” despite the 13-year age limit. OpenAI is asked to “communicate within 20 days the measures undertaken in implementation of what was requested by the guarantor”. Otherwise, the risk is to incur a fine of up to 20 million euros or up to 4 percent of the annual global turnover.