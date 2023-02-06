THE new incentives for the purchase of new cars petrol, diesel, LPG/methane but also hybrids (mild and full hybrid) are officially sold out. The 2023 Ecobonus fund of 150 million euros for the band 61-135 g/km of CO2 it lasted about a month and was enough for approx 75,000 purchase contracts.

Now, as already happened in 2022, available to Italians and until the end of the year there are only incentives in favor of electric vehicles and plug-in hybridswith sales proceeding sluggishly.

Stop car incentives

For 2023 there are no more car incentives for the purchase of vehicles most requested on the market, i.e. those with petrol, diesel, LPG and mild and full hybrid engines.

Ecobonus site of the Mise where the incentives for cars, scooters and bicycles are managed (Residual funds updated on 06/02/2023)

These state contributions are gone sold out in a short timeas opposed to those for electric and plug-in hybrid cars which are still available to Italian motorists.

Fund Ecobonbus updated electric and plug-in cars

The updated Ecobonus fund on the Mise (Ministry of Companies and Made in Italy) website still shows ample availability for car purchases of the range 0-20 g/km And 21-60 g/km of CO2. In checkout as of February 6, 2023 they are still there 174,423,500 out of the 190 initially available for the purchase of electric vehicles e 219.141.750 euros of the 235 million euros earmarked for plug-in hybrid cars.

Wide availability in the fund intended for the purchase of electric cars

For the purchase of an electric car, with a maximum price of 42,700 euros including VATthe bonus is 5,000 euros of bonus with the scrapping or of 3,000 euros without scrapping. For the PHE extensionwith a maximum price of 54,900 euros including VAT, the incentive drops to 4,000 euros with scrapping and to 2,000 euros without a car to give back.

