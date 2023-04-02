«I find the decision of the Privacy Guarantor disproportionate which forced #ChatGpt to prevent access from Italy, the first and only western country where this happens. Moreover, there are now dozens of services based on artificial intelligence». LO said the Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini in a note in which he underlines that “the producers of ChatGpt have expressed availability, therefore he hopes for a quick clarification and the restoration of access”.

the stop came after the appeals of managers and researchers and the first complaints overseas. The Guarantor has opened an investigation contesting the unlawful collection of data from Italian users and has ordered, with immediate effect, the provisional limitation of their treatment by OpenAI, the US company that developed and manages the platform, until the privacy legislation will not be respected. It is the first decision of its kind worldwide.