The anti-bullying foundation is surprised about the interview that Tom Egbers gave on Friday evening in the talk show Khalid & Sophie. The discredited presenter contacted the program on his own initiative to tell his side of the story. But he played the victim role too much, says Patricia Bolwerk of the Stop Bullying Nu Foundation. “This is recognizable behavior of a bully who has been caught.”

