Amid concern about the increase in coronavirus cases, Buenos Aires Health Minister Daniel Gollan asked to “stop bowling.”
He did it through Twitter and pointed out that “it is not a great effort” to try to contain the virus.
“If you know that in a few weeks, your family, friends or co-workers with the greatest risk of having a bad time will be protected with the vaccine: CAN YOU NOT STOP BAGGING FOR A FEW DAYS? It is not a great effort. then it may be late, “Gollán wrote in a message aimed at young people.
News in development.
JPE
.
#Stop #bowling #Daniel #Gollans #request #face #wave #coronavirus
Leave a Reply