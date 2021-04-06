Amid concern about the increase in coronavirus cases, Buenos Aires Health Minister Daniel Gollan asked to “stop bowling.”

He did it through Twitter and pointed out that “it is not a great effort” to try to contain the virus.

“If you know that in a few weeks, your family, friends or co-workers with the greatest risk of having a bad time will be protected with the vaccine: CAN YOU NOT STOP BAGGING FOR A FEW DAYS? It is not a great effort. then it may be late, “Gollán wrote in a message aimed at young people.

