Russia-Ukraine war: “Allegro”, stop on the romantic train

“Allegro”, the precious crail link between the Finnish capital and St. Petersburg, was suspended due to the sanctions in place. As he explains Viktoria Hurridirector of service at the Finnish railways (VR Group), “the trains will be parked in the depot in Helsinki and we do not know when the connection will be restored”.

The service was started December 10, 2010 and in three and a half hours it connected the two cities bathed by the waters of the Gulf of Finland. Crossing the expanses of birch trees in the middle of the Finnish lakes. Called the “romantic train”, “Allegro” brought together the Russian-Finnish families, becoming indispensable for those who worked in one or the other city without.

The trains are owned by the company Karelian Trains, a joint venture between Finnish Railways (VR) and Russian Railways (Rzd). Now, the latter figure in the sanctions against Russia after the military intervention in Ukraine. Suspended for more than a year and a half due to the coronavirus pandemic, since it was reactivated on board only Russian or Finnish citizens with a molecular swab or vaccine recognized by the European Union could get on board.

The Minister for European Affairs, the Finnish Social Democrat Tytti Tuppurainen he sent a letter to his country’s railways writing that “it is no longer appropriate to run the train”. “In recent weeks the people who wanted to leave Russia have had the necessary time but now due to the sanctions we will stop the service – explains the director -. In the era preceding the coronavirus, Russians and Finns used the train more or less equally but in recent weeks there has been a Russian presence of about 70% “. Currently only the land connection remains between Finland and Russia: there is a contingent bus service.

