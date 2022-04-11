Applying for an internship should be a thing of the past. That is what Rabin Baldewsingh, appointed in 2021, has been appointed National Coordinator against Discrimination and Racism in an interview with Nu.nl. Racism and discrimination are still a problem when it comes to finding internships, he points out. Deleting the application could prevent this, a researcher from Kennisplatform Inclusive Samenleven also confirms to the news site. “In this way you prevent companies from relying on a last name or on a ‘click’. Because whether you click with someone quickly or not, strongly depends on prejudices and stereotypes.” According to Baldewsingh, study programs should arrange internships for their students instead of applying for a job. He also says he will hold governments accountable for their personnel policy. The NCDR also wants to implement anonymous applications, more diverse application committees and experiment with open hiring, where people are not hired on the basis of CV or diploma, but order of application. (NRC)

