In time immediately and projections, we live installed in what we will do tomorrow, on the agenda of next week and in the plans for the coming months. Forecasts for many days seen. In the midst of this maelstrom, I propose a highly recommended exercise that you can only practice: stop and embellish yourself. It is true that standing now that society moves at the speed of light is complicated, so it will still be more difficult to embellish them. One of the meanings collected by the dictionary for this verb refers to abstract, embobobing himself looking at something. It is exactly this, the exercise. And the time to do it is this.

In this exact point of the football season, the illusion of the end of summer already has vestiges of reality. Barça has already demonstrated things, has already added points and has closed bright matches. He has even won a title, the Super Cup, which does not save any season in Can Barça, but that drives the team towards major objectives. And now, the moment coincides with that moment of calm prior to the storm. Ahead, the second leg that will determine if the team is still alive in the Champions League, the second assault against Atlético de Madrid that will decide if Barça will play the Cup final and twelve key league days where the champion of this year will come out. The time of truth comes. And, before reality takes us ahead, let’s stop and let ourselves carry, please.

Let’s enjoy Pedri, what a delight to see him play, the team is held around his figure

Let’s stop and contemplate Pedri. What delight, see him play! It ends exhausted, but knows the more, the better. No rest. The team holds around its figure, graceful and talented. Let’s stop and enjoy a coach who, we don’t fool ourselves, was a melon to open. And how it has come out! Influencing the parties with the changes, some unpopular, with a very high percentage of success. And we recognize the courage and the determination of certain decisions that responded exclusively to their criteria and that have ended up curdling. As the commitment to Szczesny in the goal. Let us stop and let us get with a Yamal Lamine that changes the tone of the game only with its presence and that completes its scoring contribution with the assistant facet. Let’s stop and taste the players who have grown up in the Masia and who, arriving at the first team, celebrate the goals proudly kissing the shield they carry in the chest. Let’s stop and hallucinate with a group that does not sink to the minimum difficulty, either before an adverse score or having to play in inferiority.

Now, just before moving the final stretch, let’s become aware of everything experienced by pure enjoyment, because it’s just an instant and then passes. Nor to compensate that, when regretting, we recreate and we will not find the time to look forward.