The ‘Stop Alzheimer’s’ project starts again on September 21st. On the occasion of World Disease Day, the Korian Group proposes, for the fifth edition, a series of initiatives to disseminate, at a national level, useful information to raise awareness on the topic ofAlzheimer’s in a practical and accessible way to all, as well as to give concrete support to caregivers, family members and patients. In addition to meetings and workshops – explains a note – within the many Group structures involved, the project includes a sensory journey ‘Alzheimer in Lab’, also available online. It is a real three-dimensional journey, profoundly renewed compared to the past, dedicated to the discovery of the sensations and emotions of those affected by this disease, to help users understand its implications, evolutions and give practical suggestions on how to organize making the most of domestic spaces and daily routines to make those suffering from Alzheimer’s feel at ease.

The goal of Korian Group – That in Italy it manages more than 1,100 structures in different areas of activity: residences for the elderly, nursing homes and rehabilitation clinics, polyclinics, home care and apartments for the third and fourth age – is to raise awareness on the topic of Alzheimer’s in a practical way, but above all accessible to everyone: for this reason, ‘Alzheimer in Lab’ will be available in Korian facilities with the support of care professionals and also online on the Korian website (spaziosalute.korian.it/webinar/alzheimer-in-lab/), subject to free registration, to allow anyone to have access.

“At Korian, the care of people with Alzheimer’s and support for their caregivers has always been a priority – he states Federico Guidoni, president and CEO of Korian Italia – Bringing a project as valuable as ‘Alzheimer’s Stop’ to the entire Italian territory for the fifth year, this year renewed in a technological key, is a crucial moment for us, because through the experience and know-how developed over the years , we can offer quality support to all people facing this disease. With this initiative – continues Guidoni – we want to help generate greater interest in a pathology that too often goes unnoticed and which today, in Italy alone, involves over 900 thousand Alzheimer’s and dementia patients, to give concrete help to all caregivers, so that they don’t feel alone. Our approach, positive care, one of our commitments as a Benefit Society, is developed by giving priority to the needs of the person: extending a hand, with empathy and kindness, to those suffering from Alzheimer’s is the first step in fighting the disease”.

In addition to ‘Alzheimer in Lab’, there are many events and appointments, online and offline, designed for citizens: from professional support from specialists with advice and suggestions, to ‘one to one’ desks to receive specialized and personalized advice, through for free thematic workshops to learn about activities and tools useful for dealing with Alzheimer’s.

“Every 68 seconds, a person in the world becomes ill with Alzheimer’s. A fact that well represents the dimension of the phenomenon and the urgency of tackling it – he underlines Luca Maria Munari, neurologist, Medical & Care Director of Korian in Italy – Although effective treatments for Alzheimer’s have not yet been discovered, we know that the use of some specific drugs in the initial stages of the disease can keep the person in a mental and general state compatible with a good quality of life for longer. However, drugs are not enough – adds Munari – The effectiveness of these therapies can be enhanced by a series of interventions that stimulate memory and space-time orientation, as long as the disease is recognized immediately. The path created by Korian offers the support of an expert multi-professional team, always available alongside the family to deal with daily problems. Living with a family member with this disease – he concludes – means preparing for a very organized life which requires great attention to every change in the person’s behaviour”. To find out about all the initiatives in the area and find the nearest events, consult the linkgruppo.korian.it/korian-fermata-alzheimer-5a-editore/#lp-section-3