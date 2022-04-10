A race of absolute endurance, that of Alex Albon in Australia. The Williams driver snatched a point with a completely different strategy compared to the competition: stopping only on the penultimate lap, taking advantage of the low abrasiveness of the Melbourne track. His hard tires (C2 compound) reacted very well, to the point that the Thai held seventh behind the McLarens for 56 laps, only to have to change tires to avoid a disqualification.

Albon’s 10th place gave Williams their first point of the season, making it logical that the former Red Bull will find time to joke with his friend Lando Norris and an F1 colleague.

Journalist: “So now Williams can potentially be in the scrum fight?“

Albon: “Yup“.

Norris: “Really? You were there? How far were you behind Daniel? What position did you end up in?“

TO: “I was four seconds behind the penultimate lap, then I had to stop in the pits“.

N: “Because?“

TO: “I did the whole race without stopping“

N: “I do not believe it! You just had to finish the race, who cares about the rules man“

TO: “I know I know“

N: “Did you score points? Wow, that’s good, man“

TO: “Yes I wasn’t kidding when I told you I was four seconds behind Daniel“

N: “I was thinking ‘Yeah oh well, you finished in tenth place’, it’s not April (referring to the first day of the month, ed). Well it actually is, but that’s okay“.