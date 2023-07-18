Russia says it “continues to be ready for a free replacement of Ukrainian wheat for countries that need it” after Moscow stopped the agreement. This is the message sent by the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, as reported by the Russian agency Tass.

“Of course,” Peskov said, saying the issue of Russia’s grain supplies to Africa would be addressed at a summit later this month in St. Petersburg. “We are interacting with our African partners. These communications will continue at the summit in St. Petersburg – he explained – It will be an opportunity to talk about all these problems”.

WHAT KIEV SAYS

According to Kiev, “the Russian attack on Odessa and Mykolaiv with the use of kamikaze missiles and drones is another proof that the terrorist country wants to endanger the lives of 400 million people in various countries dependent on exports Ukrainian groceries”. So writes on Telegram Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s office. “The world must understand that the goal of the Russian Federation is to starve and kill people – Yermak insists after yesterday’s halt in Moscow’s wheat deal – They need waves of refugees. In this way they want to weaken the West”.

THE MOSCOW ACCUSATIONS

Accusations are coming from the Kremlin in Kiev after Russia’s halt to the wheat deal. “Certain risks appear without the associated security guarantees. So if something is formalized without Russia, these risks should be addressed,” Peskov said, in statements reported by Tass. “We cannot say to what extent and which countries are ready to take on these risks – he said again – Even if we take this zone of implementation of the wheat agreement, there are no more secrets for anyone; it is obvious that the Kiev regime uses this area for combat purposes. It is a very important aspect that should not be forgotten.”

The end of the agreement on the export of grain from Ukrainian ports was the focus of a telephone conversation between the Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov. This was reported by the Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet according to which Fidan and Lavrov spoke about the situation and the repercussions after a conversation between the head of Turkish diplomacy and the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres.