The last few weeks have not been easy for Formula 1 which has found itself faced with a growing problem: the aggression and abuse that has been unleashed among fans in the stands of the circuits, with serious discriminatory and violent attitudes perpetrated by some of these people against others. To this aspect we must add the serious plague of haters online, who often on social networks enjoy targeting other enthusiasts or the pilots themselves with insults and threats. The problem was revealed in all its gravity during the weekend of the Austrian GP, ​​but unfortunately similar situations are also occurring in Hungary during these days of activity on the track. The Circus, however, did not stand by and together with drivers, teams and obviously the FIA ​​has developed an incisive communication campaign that invites respect.

We are united in our desire to drive abuse of all kinds out of the sport we love, and we’re calling on the entire F1 family to join us#DriveItOut. Together. pic.twitter.com/j0x6vsoars – Formula 1 (@ F1) July 30, 2022

The action of F1, however, is not limited only to words but also aims to intervene in a concrete way, inviting all fans to report cases of online and offline abuse to facilitate the intervention of the authorities and remove those who become protagonists of these behaviors from the world of motorsport. The campaign is called “Drive it Out”And was accompanied by a video featuring all the drivers on the grid, together with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem. “We are all sending out a clear message: this [comportamento] it is not acceptable and must stop and those who continue to spread abuse and offensive comments are not welcome in our sport“Added F1 in a statement.