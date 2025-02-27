02/27/2025



A player of the Miraflores City Sports Club of Malaga was arrested by the Police after the pitched battle that took place last Sunday during the game of the Third Andalusian senior that said team played against the Banús de Marbella Soccer Sports Club in the federative field of Max Star street of the Malacitan capital.

According to the newspaper ‘Sur’, «two expulsions in the 82nd minute unleashed the brawl. Banús Soccer denounces that a Miraflores player assaulted his coach, giving him several punches and kicks in his head. One of the players was arrested by police. The referee suspended the clash at that time, with the provisional 1-3 on the scoreboard. The images are absolutely spooky ».

The Banús filed a complaint, in addition to asking the Malaga Football Federation to take the pertinent measures against the aggressors.

The coach had to be treated at the wounds and blows hospital. «It continues with immense physical pain, which is not passed, going to the doctor several times after the incident. It is still in a state of ‘shock’, ”reports ‘South’.