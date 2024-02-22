The next European Elections are just over three months away and the political clash has already begun ahead of the polls. Among the hot topics linked to the future community legislature there could not be the stop to the sale of cars with diesel and petrol engines from 2035, one of the biggest tests faced by Brussels in recent years. The topic is far from archived and although a compromise has been reached, with the inclusion of the exemption for e-fuels, everything remains at the center of the debate both between the institutions and with the supply chain and car manufacturers.

Objective 2035 but first…

Ursula von der Leyen, the current president of the European Commission, returned to talking about the ban on endothermic cars, confirming her desire to run again with the European People's Party. Von der Leyen thus wanted to underline the path taken by the Commission and the Council, on the topic of synthetic fuels after the veto placed by Germany and how the intermediate date of 2026 for the review of the progress made is precisely the result of a compromise and negotiation with the member states.

Van der Leyen's position

“The state of the art – explained the current President of the Commission – is that we have legislation according to which by 2035 we will have to have zero emissions and, following a proposal from the Commission, there is a special role for e-fuels. It is very important that there is a review of all this in 2026, to ensure opportunities for consumers and manufacturers.” In the meantime, however, the European race has already begun and there are those who already promise to overturn everything, canceling the measure to stop the sale of cars with diesel and petrol engines, such as the president of the EPP, Manfred Weber, who in the event of victory has already announced that it wants to cancel the ban on endothermics.