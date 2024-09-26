Italy agrees to stop the sale of cars with petrol and diesel engines until 2035. No, this is not a mistake but rather a clarification of our country’s position by Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, who returned to the topic of the ban on endothermic engines in the EU Competitiveness Council, highlighting the conditions required to pursue the European Union’s electrification objectives.

Urso outlines Italy’s position on the 2035 stop

According to Italy, in fact, at this point there are two ways forward, with the continuation of the ban on the sale of cars with internal combustion engines from 2035 representing the most viable option to avoid further suffering for the sector: “The sector is facing an unprecedented crisis for internal and external reasons, including the lack of alignment of industrial and climate policies. – explained Urso – so we will have two paths: the first is the main path of confirming the 2035 objective, but also deciding to create the necessary conditions to reach it; the second path is to postpone the transition to electric. We prefer the first path by making the 2035 objective sustainable, but the theater of fiction must end, otherwise we will be faced with a tragedy, with workers demonstrating in Brussels as farmers did. The European car industry will end up in the abyss”.

Technology neutrality and support for the automotive sector

The idea is to focus on technological neutrality and support the sector so that it can continue this transition in a sustainable way: “Massive investments of public and private resources equal to those of the Americans are needed to accelerate the technologies and production of companies and support the purchase of expensive electric cars, which are currently beyond the reach of workers. – concluded Urso – We must proceed without blinkers and without ideologies, affirming the principle of technological neutrality”.