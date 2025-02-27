The group explains that he has made the decision after finishing his last tour and taking a month to meditate

“We have decided … stop giving concerts”. It is the beginning of a video rise by stool to their social networks this Thursday to announce that they will not get back on stage. In the recording they do not give many details or specify whether it is a definitive or temporary withdrawal.

In the video, the group remembers how they started 10 years ago: «Everything we have lived has overcome what we imagine. We have recorded five albums. Huge tours. Grammys. We fill the Sports Palace several times. We have traveled throughout Latin America ».

Among the few details they offer in the recording, they explain that last December they ended their last tour and They took a month To go “on vacation, rest and think well” in what they wanted to do next.

«After meditating and talking a lot and trying to find the form that suited us most… we have decided to stop giving concerts, ”they concluded,