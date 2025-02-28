The Madrid Taburete band has announced that will stop giving concerts after your last tourwhich closed on December 28, 2024 at the Starlite Christmas Festival held at IFEMA Madrid.

“We have decided to stop giving concerts,” said the band in a video he has published on Instagram, in which he recalled that stool began ten years ago. “And everything we have lived has surpassed by far what we imagine,” he added.

Founded by Guillermo ‘Willy’ Bárcenas and Antón Carreño, stool recalled that he has recorded a total of five albums, with “huge” tours and filling the sports palace, in addition to traveling throughout Latin America.

The band, after their last December concert in Madrid, took a month on vacation to rest and reflect on their future.

“After meditating and talking a lot And trying to find the form that best suited us, we have decided to stop giving concerts, “said stool.