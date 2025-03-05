Stonic, Niro, EV3 and Sportage: There is always an adequate kia SUV

One of the secrets that explain the especially favorable reception that some brands enjoy consists in having a catalog of models not only broad, but also well structured. This is the case of the KIA SUV range, composed of vehicles that cover from 4.14 meters of a stonic to 4.51 m of a Sportage passing through two intermediate steps: that of the Niro, which measures 4.42 m long, and the newcomer EV3, a 100% electric model that completes the spectrum with its 4.30 meters.

If we look at the Stonic, we will see that its compact size is compatible with a spacious cabin for four – better that five – people and with a trunk, 352 liters of capacity, which is the one that can be expected from a SUV of its dimensions. While these qualities have been appreciated since its launch in 2017, the car has offered commercially since it has a motor range Mild Hybridof 100 horses, which entitles the environmental environmental badge of the DGT, so welcome in the cities where the Stonic moves as a fish in the water thanks to its agility.

Although relatively affordable (it is on sale from 22,520 euros with 79 hp gasoline engine), the KIA SUV benjamin incorporates a remarkable technological load that includes 8 -inch central screen in most versions, connected services of KIA, UVO Connect telematic system and a wide provision of driving aids, among other elements. Add to this the possibility of setting up a seven -speed automatic change, which makes driving in the city more comfortable.

The success case of Niro is significantly different, to begin with because – in a flap of boldness – it put it on sale from the beginning only in hybrid variants – well conventional well plug -in – or 100% electric, that is, without the option of incorporating any combustion engine.

Here we already talk about a clearly spacious interior, as well as a trunk that exceeds 450 liters in the version Full HybridFor example. The extra refinement point with respect to the Stonic translates into details such as the configurable environment, the USB-C ports located in the back of the front seats, a more capable wireless charger than that of the previous generation and a driving modes selector-two in the hybrid and four versions in the electricity-placed in the central arm of the steering wheel.





Inside we find an abundance of sustainable materials and the possibility of having two large 10.25 -inch screens that group instrumentation and multimedia system, in addition to the original Display Unique where the two basic car functions groups – Navigation and sound on the one hand, climate control on the other – are switched in a module that also combines tactile handling with physical controls for concrete actions.

Niro is offered from 33,175 euros as a complete hybrid model of 129 hp. The plug -in hybrid has 171 hp of power and a 11.1 kWh battery with which the car can travel 65 kilometers in zero emissions mode. As for the electric, or e-niro, it has a 204 hp engine and its 65 kWh battery allows it to cover 460 km between recharges, and up to 600 in exclusively urban driving.

This electric version of Niro coexists in Kia’s catalog with a newcomer like the EV3 that, unlike that, is an electric native and does not contemplate hybrid or combustion variants. The freedom that provides such an architecture, devoid of a large number of mechanical elements, makes it possible for EV3, even being shorter than Niro, has a wheelbase equivalent to that of a much greater model, Sportage. The trunk, 460 liters, does not detract from that of his alter ego In the Kia range.

The standard version of the Korean electric, available from 33,600 euros, incorporates a 58.3 kWh battery grants 436 kilometers of reach in the usual WLTP cycle, while the so -called Long Range It uses a greater capacity, 81.4 kWh, with which the 600 km with a single load is exceeded, a figure that is triggered at 773 km in urban only use. In both cases, the power is located in the same 204 horses of the e-niro.

If we talk about technology, the deployment of the EV3 is outstanding when shipping, for example, bidirectional load, digital key, relaxation seats, intelligent speed control and road planner, indispensable in all electric. We must add to this a panoramic panel consisting of three screens, two of them – 12.3 inches each – tactile and the third, of 5.3 “, dedicated to air conditioning. The most complete finish of those available (GT-line) and equipped with the pack called Luxury adds a Head-Up Display of 12.3 ”.

We finish our tour of the KIA SUV range with a whole supervent, the Sportage. In his case, the bazas to succeed are multiple – it is difficult to do with one – but the determinant is perhaps the variety of driving systems among which the user can choose, because the car unfolds in variants not only of combustion, both gasoline and diesel, and microhíbridas, also of gasoline or diesel, as Full Hybrid and plug -in hybrid. Difficult not to find here a configuration that does not fit the needs of a specific client, particularly for the one who is looking for a spacious and technological car.

For sale from 34,640 euros with 160 hp gasoline engine, Sportage benefits from a trunk that ranges between 526 and 591, according to the versions. His look Exterior presents a modern air and even a bold point, although not so much as to scare away any user or incur stridency. In the same way, the interior, chaired by a huge type screen Supervision That practically takes over the dashboard, is perceived as advanced and technological without reaching, again, to overwhelm. In a matter of space, you have to look at one or two upper segments to find greater amplitude than is enjoyed on board Sportage.





In case all the variety of engines that we have designed previously not enough, Kia’s large SUV has a last resort to reach the whole world, as corresponds to a supervent, and is the possibility of having 4×4 traction and choosing between manual and automatic transmissions.