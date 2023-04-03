SAO PAULO (Reuters) – With more than 75% of areas harvested, Brazil’s 2022/23 soy crop was estimated on Monday at a record 157.7 million tonnes, up 3 million tonnes on the comparison with the forecast for March, with adjustments in yields and planted area, according to a survey by StoneX consultancy.

The report pointed to increases in average productivity in several states, such as those in the Midwest, Matopiba (Maranhão, Tocantins, Piauí and Pará), São Paulo and Paraná, in addition to positive adjustments in planted area, which brought the total for Brazil to 44.17 million hectares, versus 43.9 million hectares, in the previous estimate.

According to Stonex, there was an increase in area of ​​more than 7% compared to last season, or almost 3 million hectares, which helped to compensate for a crop failure in Rio Grande do Sul.

Greater yields in most of Brazil also favored the 23.9% increase in the country’s crop compared to last season, when the drought wreaked more havoc in southern Brazil.

“The 2022/23 Brazilian soybean crop dribbled the bad weather in Rio Grande do Sul, whose production is estimated at 15 million tons, and has advanced significantly as harvesting works indicate excellent and even record productivity,” said the consultancy. in report.

Despite the decline in Rio Grande do Sul, which had the potential to harvest more than 20 million tons, the harvest in Rio Grande do Sul surpasses last year’s, which amounted to just over 11 million tons.

The consultancy cited speculation about how much Argentina could buy soybeans from Brazil, but kept its estimate of total shipments at a record 96 million tonnes, versus 78.7 million last season.

Brazil is on track to supply up to half of the soybeans Argentina will import after the worst drought in 100 years devastated its fields and cut 2023 production by nearly half, analysts told Reuters.

“If this demand is confirmed, with record production, final stocks would still be at 9 million tons”, explains Ana Luiza Lodi.

Final stocks from the previous harvest amounted to just 700,000 tonnes, according to StoneX.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora)