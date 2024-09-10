Ciudad Juárez— A mentally ill man threw rocks at vehicles passing by on Manuel J. Clouthier Avenue, near Tecnológico Avenue, causing damage to two vehicles and injuries to a 6-year-old child who was traveling in one of them this morning.

Municipal police and traffic safety officers attended to the situation and provided assistance to the injured person, who was hit in the face with a stone.

They also treated a woman who suffered a nervous breakdown when the man smashed the window of her 2018 Toyota Camry while driving on that street.

Another Hyundai vehicle was also damaged by stones thrown by the subject, who was arrested by police from the Southern District.