London (Reuters)

Manchester City defender John Stones confirmed that he was suffering from frustration due to the inability to help the England national team, during his 16-month exclusion period, but he tried to encourage himself to improve his level in order to return.

The Stones played his 39th and final international match against Montenegro in 2019, but after a great domestic career, he regained his place in coach Gareth Southgate’s squad, before playing three games this month in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

“It was very difficult,” said Stones. “I think everyone else feels.” It was difficult to watch the matches from home. You feel helpless because of their inability to help but I used that as a drive to improve.

He added: When I received the summons, I had wonderful feelings to return. I worked very hard and heard some people saying you deserve to return, but I could not guarantee the return until I received the summons letter.

The Stones, along with fellow England teammates Kyle Walker, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling, have contributed to an impressive career for City this season, with a four-title bid continuing.

The 26-year-old defender said that winning the titles under Pep Guardiola will have a positive impact on England’s squad in the European Championship this year.

He added: This is the mentality of victories, and if we brought it into the England squad, it would represent something precious. I would have liked everyone to join the camp after winning something, but this is not possible.

England will play San Marino at the opening of the group’s qualifiers on Thursday, before playing with Albania three days later, and then face Poland on March 31.