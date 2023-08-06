Lawyer who presented the then president in 2022 said they were blue topazes, citrines and prasiolites, from the region of Teófilo Otoni

Lawyer Josino Correia Junior, who claims to have given a set of “semi precious stones” to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during a rally in Teófilo Otoni (MG), said he bought the parts for R$ 400.

to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, the lawyer said that the set is composed of blue topazes, citrines and prasiolites. His son would also have presented the then president with crystals and amethysts from his own collection. Photograph

Photo shared on Facebook (see above) shows Josino next to the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (New), by Bolsonaro and general Braga Netto, runner-up with the former chief executive. The image is from October 26, 2022 and was taken during an act by the then president in the city of Minas Gerais.

On his Facebook profile, Josino states that:

he bought the stones as a welcome gift to Bolsonaro for his passage through Teófilo Otoni;

the stones would come from “legal exploitation” and not from “illegal mining”as suggested by Mrs. Jandira Feghali (PC do B-RJ);

Jandira has no one to present her with “Such an honor”;

the semiprecious stones are from the region of Teófilo Otoni and are freely sold by merchants.

O Power360 sent a message to Josino Correia Junior through his profile on social networks. He asked if he would like to comment on the case. He did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space is still open and will be updated in case of manifestation.

BOLSONARO CRITICA JANDIRA

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) claimed this Saturday (5.Aug.2023) to be the victim of slander because of two statements by the deputy Jandira Feghali (PC do B-RJ). She quoted the former Chief Executive in 2 moments:

CPMI of the 8th of January – said that Bolsonaro received precious stones from the “illegal mining” during a visit to Teófilo Otoni (MG) and did not register them;

– said that Bolsonaro received precious stones from the “illegal mining” during a visit to Teófilo Otoni (MG) and did not register them; interview to Forum Magazine – he said that Bolsonaro only had 2 ways to not register having received the stones: “Either he stole, he kept the money, or he used it to finance coup acts”.

Bolsonaro used his profile on Twitter to criticize Feghali.

He criticized what would be the perception he received “diamonds” to fund undemocratic acts and shared reportage from the Folha de S.Paulo. claims that the “truth has appeared”. Read the former president’s posts on the social network below.

JANDIRA ANSWERS BOLSONARO

Hours after Bolsonaro’s publication, Jandira he responded on twitter.

He wrote that Bolsonaro “confessed O crime by admitting to having been presented with the stones”. He claims that documents indicate that the stones would be “precious” and says that, if they are not, the former president needs to prove it. A Sheetshe declared that there is no way to know if Josino Correia is telling the truth or not and that her lines have no “no meaning”.

On Thursday (3.Aug.2023), 8 congressmen from the CPI of January 8, including Jandira, asked the PGR to investigate Bolsonaro for administrative impropriety and crimes against public administration. It is said that the fact that the stones were supposedly unregistered goes against the grain. High Federal Administration Code of Conduct.

Here’s what determines the code:

article 9 – public authorities are prohibited from accepting gifts, except from foreign authorities in protocol cases where there is reciprocity;

– public authorities are prohibited from accepting gifts, except from foreign authorities in protocol cases where there is reciprocity; single paragraph – are not considered gifts for the purposes of this article the gifts that: 1st – have no commercial value; or 2nd – distributed by entities of any nature as a courtesy, advertising, usual disclosure or on the occasion of special events or commemorative dates, do not exceed the value of BRL 100.

– are not considered gifts for the purposes of this article the gifts that:

Who are the 8 congressmen: