Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters on Monday at a disputed place of worship in Jerusalem, within a succession of incidents that are pushing the city to the limit.

More than a dozen tear gas cans and stun grenades fell into the Al Aqsa Mosque, located in a compound sacred to both Jews and Muslims, according to an Associated Press photographer at the scene. There was a smoke in front of the mosque and the iconic golden-domed shrine, and the surrounding square was left dotted with stones. In one corner of the compound, shoes and debris piled up on the rugs.

More than 305 Palestinians were injured, of whom 228 attended clinics and hospitals to be treated, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. Seven of the injured were in serious condition. Police reported 21 officers injured, three of whom were hospitalized.

The altercations followed days of escalating tensions between Palestinians and the Israeli authorities in the old area of ​​Jerusalem, the emotional center of the conflict. They also coincide with Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims and which is a period of great religious sensitivity.

Another factor at play is an eviction plan in an Arab neighborhood in East Jerusalem, where Israeli settlers have fought a long legal battle to seize control of several properties.

Hundreds of Palestinians and some two dozen policemen have been injured in recent days in altercations around the Esplanade of the Mosques. The place, known to Jews as Temple mount and by Muslims as Noble Sanctuary, it is considered as the place most sacred of the Jews and the third of Islam.

Stones and rubber bullets

Protesters had barricaded the gates of the compound with wooden planks and scrap metal since early morning, according to an AP photographer at the scene. At some point after 7 in the morning the clashes began, in which the people inside the compound they threw stones at the police deployed outside. Police entered the compound and used tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades.

At one point there were about 400 people in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, including young protesters and older worshipers. The police fired tear gas and stun grenades inside the temple.

Protesters threw stones from the compound onto an adjoining street near the Western Wall and where Jews had gathered to pray, according to police.

After several days of violence in Jerusalem, Israel has come under increasing criticism for its aggressive actions on the spot, especially during Ramadan.

The United Nations Security Council has scheduled closed-door consultations on the situation in Jerusalem for Monday. The meeting was requested by Tunisia, an Arab representative on the council, according to diplomats.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke Sunday night with his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat, and made a call for calm. Sullivan called on Israel to “take appropriate measures to ensure calm” and expressed the “grave concerns” of the United States about the violence and eviction plans, according to a statement from the White House.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to criticism on Monday, describing the situation as a security problem. Israel is determined to guarantee the right of worship to everyone, he said, which “from time to time requires standing up and standing up as the Israeli police and our security forces are doing now.”

Ofir Gendelman, a spokesman for Netanyahu, said in a tweet that “extremist Palestinians planned to stage riots well in advance” at the compound.

Ayman Odeh, a prominent Arab politician in Israel, attributed the violence to discriminatory practices against Palestinians and said Israel had provoked the violence. “Wherever there is occupation, there will be resistance,” he told a news conference in Sheikh Jarrah, near homes under threat of eviction.

In other violent incidents, Palestinian protesters threw stones at an Israeli vehicle traveling outside the walls of the Old City. The pilot seemed to lose control and crashed into a pedestrian. Two passengers were injured, police said in a statement.

The police had forbidden to jews visit the place on Monday, when the Jerusalem day with a parade of Israeli nationalists through the Muslim quarter of the old part of Jerusalem and up to the Wailing Wall, the holiest place where a Jew can pray.

The annual event is widely regarded as a provocative demonstration of Jewish hegemony over the disputed city. Participants celebraten the capture of East Jerusalem by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War.

