Rome – Lyon’s Italian coach, Fabio Grosso, he was later injured when the team bus was subjected to a barrage of stones and other objects upon arrival at the Marseille stadium, shortly before the championship match with the local team led by Gennaro Gattuso. The front right window of the bus was smashed and others were damaged. From images from the Prime Video broadcaster, Grosso appears with a bloody face, then with a bandage on his head as he left the infirmary located in the corridors of the Velodrome stadium. According to L’Equipe, his deputy, Raffaele Longo, was also hit.

The Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Lyon has been postponed after the traveling team bus was attacked with rocks, injuring coach Fabio Grosso. “We took into account Lyon’s wish that the match not take place,” referee Francois Letexier said at a news conference. Grosso and his assistant coach were injured in the attack.