Last year, a woman demonstrated for the legalization of cannabis on Bangkok’s famous Khao San Road. A corresponding law was passed shortly afterwards. © Peerapon Boonyakiat/Imago

Since last year, almost everyone in Thailand has been able to use a joint with impunity. But it could soon be over.

When a group of Chinese tourists landed at Bangkok airport this Monday, the government gave the guests a very special welcome: Thailand’s new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin personally welcomed the group from Shanghai, shook hands and posed for selfies. Before the pandemic, tourists were out China the most important source of income for Thailand’s tourism industry, and to ensure that this continues to be the case in the future, Chinese people will no longer need a visa for the Southeast Asian holiday paradise. “We are confident that this policy will boost the economy,” Srettha said.

Just a few days earlier, he had announced that he wanted to bury another project that, according to estimates, pours around a billion euros into the country’s economy every year: Srettha’s government wants to put an end to the barely regulated consumption of cannabis. The current legal situation must be “corrected” and the relevant paragraphs rewritten, Sretta said in a recent interview Bloomberg.

Thailand plans new cannabis law

It would be another about-face, just over a year after Thailand was the first country in Asia to largely allow its population (and many millions of tourists) to use joints and hash cookies. Until the middle of last year, pot smokers and dealers in Thailand were subjected to penalties as draconian as those in many other parts of Asia, where people are sometimes executed if caught with even the smallest amounts of weed. Last year there was a 180-degree turnaround: the government in Bangkok suddenly legalized the possession, cultivation, distribution, consumption and sale of cannabis. Since then, there have only been restrictions on customers (pregnant and breastfeeding women and people under 20 are not allowed to consume it), and the THC content must be less than 0.2 percent.

Since then, stoner shops have been popping up like mushrooms in Bangkok and many other places in Thailand. There are currently almost 6,000 dispensaries across the country, around a quarter of them in the capital, many more in tourist regions such as Pattaya and Phuket. They are all now facing uncertain times. The change had become apparent.

Srettha’s Pheu Thai party ran in the parliamentary elections in May with a tough anti-drug policy, but only came in second place. The clear winner of the election was the progressive Move Forward Party, which, however, failed to forge an alliance against the powerful military and royalists in the months after the election. She also wanted to tighten drug laws. The real estate mogul Srettha has been in power for a good month now, together with ten other parties, including the one that once led the fight for cannabis legalization. She is now also calling for stricter regulation.

Smoking weed will soon only be for “medical purposes”

Pheu Thai itself goes back to a party that Thailand’s controversial former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra once founded. Thaksin waged a merciless “war on drugs” in the early noughties, with many thousands of dealers being executed without trial. Thaksin recently returned to Thailand after a military coup and almost two decades in exile. Although he was immediately taken into custody on old allegations of corruption and abuse of power, Thaksin continues to pull the strings in the background. There will probably be no return to those dark years when the corpses of drug dealers piled up on the streets of Bangkok.

After cannabis was removed from a narcotics list last year, the government failed to pass legislation to regulate the market. Only the restrictions mentioned were added, knitted with a hot needle. Now Srettha only wants to release consumption for “medical purposes,” as he explained in the Bloomberg interview. He refused to use it for leisure purposes. “Drug abuse is a major problem for the country that is not being adequately addressed,” Srettha said in an interview with the Thai news site The Standard.

An end to the liberal cannabis policy would not only be a bitter disappointment for Thailand’s stoners and coffee shop operators. Many farmers would also have to reorient themselves: They started growing cannabis plants in some fields last year. Thai media reported that you can earn 60 times more money per hectare from grass than from rice. The gold rush could soon be history.