Pedrosa, the reference

During his few but intense years of militancy in MotoGP Casey Stoner he won the hearts of two-wheel enthusiasts not only for his victories, but also for one unique and special driving style. Precisely his particular ability to always ride at the limit, even astride extremely ‘grumpy’ bikes such as the legendary 2007 Desmosedici, allowed him to become the only rider of the MotoGP era – together with Valentino Rossi – capable of becoming world champion with two different manufacturers. Having retired at just 27 years old at the end of the 2012 season, Stoner became a Brand Ambassador for the Nolan brand a few weeks ago. FormulaPassion.it met him in the splendid setting of the EICMA in Milan. An interesting chat was born in which the Australian champion also revealed who ic areentauri that he most admires on a ‘stylistic’ level.

“Riders I like? There are some – explained the two-time world champion – one has always been Dani Pedrosa. When he competes, he has the style that I like. I remember the first three corners where I saw Dani driving in front of me, when I made a wild card in the Spanish championship. I remember admiring his driving style: it was always fantastic“.

What a show the Bez

Among the pilots of the current generation, however, Stoner mentioned another name, calling into question an Italian: “Of the current riders I like Marco Bezzecchi – he has declared – he is able to hold the bike and has a style that I think would give him even more advantage if there were no electronics. He knows how to manage the tires and knows how to find traction when others can’t. The way bikes are made now, you are not fully able to show this potential. This is due to the limits that exist with electronics, aerodynamics and so on. But there are several good drivers“.

Stoner, on the other hand, criticized a certain style of riding, very popular at the moment, which sees i drivers tackle the curves practically lying downgoing into a bend with the whole body exposed inside and an extreme inclination angle. “I’m not a big fan of the technique of grounding the elbow and basically the whole body – commented the former Ducati and Honda representative – with this you have a limitation: when you are very exposed inside the bike, you cannot push it up. If you have some space you can pull the bike up and move your body downwards. But if you’re already all down there’s nothing you can do. This is why we see many riders spend so much time on one side of the tire: because they stick their body so far inward. In many respects it is a good system for giving cornering speed, but I like to be a little more dynamic and change the body position a little more”he concluded.