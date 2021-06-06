The images of Fabio Quartararo completing the end of the race MotoGP of Catalan GP with their overalls open they will give a lot to talk about. One of those who has spoken about it has been Casey Stoner, who from his home in Australia requests a black flag for the French rider for running under such circumstances.

The two-time MotoGP champion has expressed himself like this on his Twitter account: “Whether or not it was @ FabioQ20 who unzipped the zipper on purpose, I think it should have been a black flag. At this level, you cannot allow running more than 350 km with the suit open ”.

The regulation agrees with the former Australian driver, because it says in this regard in article 2.4.5.2 that “the equipment must be correctly placed”. And by equipment includes “helmet, jumpsuit, gloves, boots, back protector and chest protector”.