Casey Stoner was the first rider to give Ducati the MotoGP title, 15 years passed before the Italian manufacturer found a successor. Valentino Rossi tried in vain, Andrea Dovizioso raised the bar but failed to beat Marc Márquez. Only with the arrival of Pecco Bagnaia did the trophy finally return to Borgo Panigale, with the Australian applauding the crowning.

From Stoner’s world championship to Bagnaia’s, the face of the championship has changed radically, and it is precisely this that Stoner admires the most, underlining how strong the competition is between the approximately twenty riders on the track.”It is clearly very different for Pecco compared to what it was for me. We were a surprise, nobody expected us to win the championship,” explained the Australian rider in an interview with the official MotoGP website.

“We were very lucky that year, everything seemed to go our way most of the time,” continues Casey Stoner, looking back on his 2007 season. “Now everyone has a chance to win, pretty much every bike and every manufacturer in the championship “And that makes it very difficult for Pecco. For me, Pecco did a fantastic job in a very difficult moment in MotoGP, given the pressure and the number of people capable of winning.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Happy to see number one back on a motorcycle, Casey Stoner praised his successor’s decision to opt for the race number, which he himself had chosen to wear: “It’s kind of taboo to wear number one, but I think when you are a World Champion you should wear it with pride”.

Midway through the season’s title defense, Pecco Bagnaia lived up to that number one spot, having taken a 62-point championship lead. He won four of ten Sprint races, as well as one in two Grands Prix, taking podium finishes when he failed to win.

“I think what he’s done so far this year is more than enough,” said Stoner. “Mistakes can sometimes happen when you attack. As I said, at the moment there are many bikes, manufacturers and riders capable of winning, and this makes the competition very close at the top level. Apart from his mistake in America, which it was minimal, I think Pecco has been practically perfect this season”.