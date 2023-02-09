Home page World

From: Nadja Pohr

On the online platform Reddit, a stoned psychology professor gave insights into his work and answered users’ questions. (symbol photo) © IMAGO/agefotostock

In a somewhat different question session on the Reddit platform, a stoned psychology professor answers a wide variety of user questions.

Stuttgart – Like doctors of all kinds, psychotherapists are subject to a duty of confidentiality. This means that they must keep confidential treatment relationships and what they have been entrusted and made aware of by and about patients or third parties in connection with their professional activity.

However, some still find it exciting and interesting to hear about a few adventures and experiences. For example, how to recognize a psychopath. On the online platform Reddit, a psychology professor has anonymously given insights into his work and answered users’ questions – although he was not in his right mind, but stoned.

“I’m very high”: Stoned psychology professor answers the questions on the net

“I’m very high and a psychology professor – ask me anything but sorry if my answers don’t make sense,” the user wrote on Reddit. The users do not accept this offer and start straight into the unusual round of questions. “Please tell us about your craziest or wildest patients,” writes one user. The psychologist tells of a mother who offered him weed, a patient who sent him nude photos or a drug dealer who was on the run from the police.

“Have you ever had enough of a patient who talks about the same things over and over again?” asks another. “Sometimes it’s monotonous, but if a patient keeps talking about the same things, it means to me that I haven’t really intervened. It’s good for learning what works and what doesn’t,” the psychologist replies. “Have you ever thought: ‘I can’t do anything for the patient’?” asks a user. “It happened a couple of times, of course we don’t give up on the patient,” he replies honestly. You then pass these people on to a more experienced colleague, he explains. “I’ve never had a hopeless case, but sometimes it takes a little longer for the motivation to start changing things.”

Many Reddit users turn to the stoned psychologist

While many users turn to the professor with serious questions, there are also joking themes. “How do you like bees?”, someone wants to know, or: “What do you say to farts?”. “I think we should normalize farts. We all do it, it’s stupid to pretend we don’t do it,” the psychologist answers honestly.

There are also many psychology students among the Reddit users who want tips and tricks for their studies from the professor. He is happy to pass on his wisdom on the platform. Some people are already wondering why they spend their free time stoned on Reddit. “It’s entertainment and a way of learning to explain things I love. Just like teaching in my class, which I like to be in,” he says.