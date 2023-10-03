Teenager attacked and ‘lynched’ by a pack of teenagers in Pavia

A serious episode of violence occurred in the historic center of Pavia, involving a young 14-year-old student. The teenager was brutally attacked by a group of his peers, suffering a head injury which required his hospitalization. The attack took place between Strada Nuova and the Covered Bridge, and the young man was also targeted with stones.

The teenager, who attends first year of high school in an institute in Pavia, is of Egyptian origins and lives in Lombardy with his family. According to what has been reported so far, the group that targeted him would be made up of minors between 15 and 16 years old. After the attack, the boy was urgently transported to the San Matteo Polyclinic, where doctors diagnosed the 14-year-old with several wounds and bruises, believing them to be healable in 30 days.

The boy’s father, a 55-year-old man with Egyptian origins, who has lived in Pavia with his family for some time, said that his son was often the victim of attacks perpetrated by this group of teenagers, who seem to act as a kind of ‘herd’. “He called me immediately: dad, come because they beat me – the parent told Repubblica –. When I arrived there were several people on the spot. My son was injured, he had taken a blow to the head. At that point I didn’t I thought about calling the police: I immediately took him to San Matteo, where they told me they had to keep him under observation because he had a small accumulation of blood on his head. What do we have to wait for? What more serious things happen? By now these young people who go around the city annoying and attacking people are known”.

The police have launched an investigation to shed light on this serious episode of violence and identify those responsible. The images from the security cameras positioned in the area of ​​the attack could prove fundamental in reconstructing the entire sequence of events and identifying the perpetrators of the attack.

