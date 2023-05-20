Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Split

Cannabis legalization is progressing, but many questions are still unanswered: for example with regard to the rules when driving © Jörg Carstensen/picture alliane//Imagebroker/Imago (Imago)

Should there be relaxed driving rules after cannabis legalization? Union and traffic light argue anyway – but even science experts disagree.

Berlin – After two beers, a grown man can legally get behind the wheel. As a rule, the limit of 0.5 per mille has not yet been reached. If he abstains from alcohol and instead smoked a joint a day ago, it’s his turn. That’s what the current law says. The traffic light thinks loudly about new rules – but almost completely excludes the topic in the previous draft law. Also because scientific knowledge is scarce and even the experts of the limit value commission disagree on how Mercury-show research.

A joint is more individual than a bottle of beer, and the detectability of cannabis and alcohol differs as well. The hemp active ingredient THC is usually only broken down from the body after one to three days. The high is already gone, consumers feel fit to drive. This is irrelevant for the drug test. The limit of 1.0 nanograms of THC per milliliter of blood serum currently applies here. In the course of Health Minister Karl Lauterbach’s legalization plans, there are discussions about a higher value. So it’s about the central question of whether you are already fit to drive – although the hemp active ingredient THC can still be detected in the blood.

Disagreed Cannabis Limits Commission: “There is no scientific evidence”

Cannabis and road traffic are only sporadically addressed in a current version of the bill. The previous regulations should be “evaluated”, it says. There is a lack of specific information as to whether and, if so, how the current limit value should be adjusted. The paper is available to our editorial team. Since it is still being voted on within the government, something can still change. According to the Ministry of Health, “specialist committees” should be involved in the decision. What do the experts say?

What is meant by this is probably the Limit Commission (GWK): An advisory body for the federal government that set the previous limit in 2002. 20 years later, the group is discussing a possible adaptation. So far, the ten members – mostly forensic doctors – have not been able to agree on a THC limit.

The Munich forensic doctor Matthias Graw warns of higher limit values ​​and tells our editorial team: “There is no scientific evidence that this does not endanger road safety.” Cannabis consumption affects ten percent of the population, road safety 100 percent. People who consume a lot would benefit most from an increase in the limit value. “In other words, those who are considered fundamentally unfit to drive.”

GWK member Volker Auwärter sees it completely differently. He is head of the forensic toxicology laboratory in Freiburg and can imagine an adjustment to 3.5 nanograms. “From a traffic safety perspective, I don’t see any comprehensible reasons why a “zero tolerance” should apply to cannabis, while a risk limit value is used for alcohol,” says Auwärter. The scientific consensus is that the risk of causing an accident under the influence of cannabis is in the range of the risk with a “moderate alcohol consumption” between 0.1 and 0.5 per thousand. He published his findings together with other members of the limit value commission, including GWK boss Stefan Tönnes.

GWK member Frank Mußhoff on the legal situation The Federal Constitutional Court determined in 2004 that from a THC value in the serum of 1 ng/ml an abstract endangering offense can appear as possible. The aim is to increase road safety (protection of important legal interests such as the life, health and property of road users). This is “only” offset by the general freedom of action of Art. 2 Para. 1 GG, which tends to carry less weight in relation to the common good. See also Nuria Párrizas leaves Melbourne with her head held high

Cannabis dilemma about studies: “You would have to make people dependent”

Last year, the German Traffic Court Day concluded that the limit value is so strict “that it enables cannabis consumption to be proven, but does not necessarily allow conclusions to be drawn about an effect relevant to road safety.” Siegfried Brockmann, Head of Accident Research at the insurers, sees this in the current rules a “ban through the back door”. Cannabis consumption and vehicle ownership are de facto mutually exclusive. A slight adjustment to three nanograms is conceivable, although Brockmann finds the current limit value just as reasonable from the point of view of accident prevention. Because: “There is no valid study from which we can say from what value it is dangerous to traffic.”

Why is it so difficult to achieve consistent scientific knowledge? The GWK member Thomas Daldrup wrote in a specialist journal: “The available data is not sufficient to define limit values ​​on the basis of scientific knowledge.” Or as another member talks to the Munich Mercury says: “You would have to make people dependent on cannabis in order to have good comparative values.” That is ethically untenable and raising the THC limit value is a political decision overall, not a scientific one.

Last year there were talks between the GWK and the federal government, but since then there has been little contact. The group does not seem to be involved in the current legislative process, as GWK members tell our editorial team. The GWK found out about the current draft law from the media. The limit value commission reports to the Ministry of Transport. The House of FDP Minister Volker Wissing said on request that the findings of the GWK would be “appropriately taken into account”. The decision was made “on a scientific basis”. But this basis seems to be missing at the moment.

Cannabis limit value: traffic light politicians call for significant adjustment

The topic is also on the agenda in the Bundestag. In the respective committees, it is mainly members of the Union who are at odds with the legalization architects of the traffic light. “No driving under the influence of cannabis,” says CSU health politician Stephan Pilsinger Munich Mercury. “Just because a substance can be obtained free of charge does not automatically make it safe.”

Proponents of legalization, such as Green Party politician Lukas Benner, see things differently. He is responsible for road traffic law in the legal committee of the Bundestag and, on request, brings an adjustment to 5 nanograms into play. “Anyone who is not intoxicated should not be punished either.” Traffic light colleague Kristine Lütke, drug policy spokeswoman for the FDP, names three to four nanograms as a starting point. “That’s not only justifiable, it makes sense.” The left once demanded even higher values. The AfD, like the Union, categorically rejects cannabis legalization.

As long as the federal government cannot agree on a new limit value, the current law will remain in place. Even with low THC levels, the authorities have so far been able to order a medical-psychological examination (MPU). The test, known as the “idiot test”, is more difficult than you might think and costs several hundred euros. Florian, 26 and a student from Bavaria, has already made acquaintance with the MPU. He consumed cannabis at a festival and drove home a day later. Already the evening before departure he had consumed nothing. He got caught in a police check. Drug test positive, driver’s license gone. (as)