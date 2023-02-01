SAO PAULO (Reuters) – StoneCo said on Wednesday that it fully sold its remaining stake at Inter for 12.96 reais a share, representing an operation worth 218 million reais.

StoneCo said the move follows its goal of focusing on its core software and financial services business.

The company had already sold Inter shares in 2022, a stake that even negatively pressured its results.

StoneCo announced in May 2021 an agreement with Inter and the bank’s controlling shareholders, which involved the acquisition of a minority stake limited to 4.99% and an investment in the order of 2.5 billion reais. The partnership even extended to commercial matters.

Citi analysts led by Gabriel Gusan wrote that the divestment is “good news and indicates that StoneCo is shifting its focus to its core operations and strengthening its balance sheet,” according to a client report published earlier, in which they echoed news about the subject.

(By Andre Romani)