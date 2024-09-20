Imagine using a simple stone as a doorstop for decades, only to discover that it is one of the larger pieces of amber never found in the world. That’s exactly what happened to an elderly woman in Romania, who unknowingly kept a treasure worth $1.1 million.

As reported by the Spanish newspaper The Countrythe womanwho died in 1991, had found the stone in a river near the town of Cultin southeastern Romania. For years, he used the stone, heavy well 3.2 kilogramsas a doorstop, completely ignoring its true value.

After his death, a relative who had inherited the stone began to suspect that it might be something more than just a rock. Eventually, he sold the stone to the Romanian state, which later confirmed, thanks to the History Museum of Krakow in Poland, that it was aamber extremely rare, dated between the 38.5 to 70 million years.

The scientific and museum value of the doorstop

The discovery had a great impact both at a scientific and museum level. Daniel Costachedirector of the Buzau County Museum, currently in possession of the stone, declared to The Country: “Its discovery represents great importance both at a scientific and museum level.”

The irony of the situation? The thieves who had previously burgled the woman’s home to steal her jewelry had completely ignored the stone.

What makes amber so special?

THE’amberwhich is formed from fossilized tree resin, has fascinated humanity since Neolithic times. Although it is best known for its golden yellow color, amber can take on different shades depending on the substances trapped within it, from red to black. Some pieces of amber contain remains of insects or small animals, making them precious paleontological finds.

The region of Buzauin Romania, is particularly known for the quality of its amber, which has been mined from various deposits since 1920. Previous finds included fascinating natural artifacts such as feathers of birds, spiders and even reptiles.

A treasure under your feet

If you live near the town of Cultyou might want to give a look Be more careful with your doorstops: they could be hiding priceless treasures. This incredible story reminds us that the wonders of the natural world can be hiding in plain sight, just waiting to be discovered.

The history of the doorstop millionaire of the Romania It’s one of those stories that makes us think about how many wonders can be hidden in the most common things. And you, have you ever found something surprising that made you look at everyday objects with new eyes? Leave a comment with your experiences and share this article with your friends. Follow us on social media for more incredible stories and visit Tech.iCrewPlay.com for more information!