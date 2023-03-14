Madrid. Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology led the discovery that stone tool making is not unique to humans and their ancestors.

The study, published in Science Advances, is based on new analyzes of such tools used by long-tailed macaques in Phang Nga National Park (Thailand). These monkeys use them to crack open hard-shelled nuts. In the process, they often break their hammers and anvils. The resulting assemblage of broken stones is considerable and widespread across the landscape.

In addition, many of these artifacts display the same characteristics that are commonly used to identify intentionally made stone tools at some of the earliest archaeological sites in East Africa.

turning point in evolution

“The ability to voluntarily make sharp stone flakes is considered a turning point in hominin evolution, and understanding how and when this occurred is a big question that is being investigated through the study of artifacts and fossils, often . Our analysis demonstrates that stone tool production is not unique to humans and our ancestors,” lead author Tomos Proffitt of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology said in a statement.

“The fact that these macaques use these types of tools to process nuts is not surprising, since they also do it to access various shellfish. What is interesting is that, in doing so, they accidentally produce an important archaeological record of their own that is partly indistinguishable from some hominid artifacts.”

By comparing the stone fragments accidentally produced by macaques with those from some of the oldest archaeological sites, they were able to show that many of the ape-produced artifacts are in the range of those associated with early hominins.

Jonathan Reeves, co-lead author, says: “The fact that these artifacts can be produced by cracking nuts has implications for the range of behaviors we associate with sharp-edged flakes in the archaeological record.”

Newly discovered macaque stone tools offer new insights into how the technology might have started in our earliest ancestors and that its origin might have been linked to similar nut-cracking behavior, which could be substantially older than the current archaeological record. .

“Cracking nuts with stone hammers and anvils, similar to what some primates do today, has been suggested by some as a possible precursor to intentional stone tool production. This study, along with previous ones published by our group, opens the door to identify such an archaeological signature in the future,” said Lydia Luncz, lead author of the study and head of the Technological Primate Research Group at the Max Planck Institute for Science. Evolutionary Anthropology.

“The finding shows how living primates can help investigate the origin and evolution of tool use in our lineage.”