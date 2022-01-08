A rock slide hit a boat carrying tourists this Saturday (8) in the Furnas canyons, in the mining town of Capitólio, due to heavy rains that hit the region.

According to local information, so far one death has been confirmed, but rescue teams present in Capitol say the number could reach 20.

A video posted on social media shows the exact moment the stone hits at least three vessels due to the formation of a waterspout. Check out:



https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2022/01/video-capitolio.mp4

