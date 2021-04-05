During the special event of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Inherited Soul, we had the presentation of each of the voice actors for the family Joestar after which the adaptation of Stone ocean.

And with that we met the new member of the family Joestar: Ai fairouz. She will give voice to Jolyne kujo, the protagonist of the sixth part of the manga Hirohiko araki.

To tell the truth, this has been one of the best news regarding this saga and we explain why.

Only a Stone Ocean fan can be a Joestar

Unlike the video game Eyes of heaven, which had Miyuki sawashiro in the voice of Jolyne, we will have a new actress who has not skimped on showing her passion for Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

When she received the announcement of her participation, she could not help but burst into tears with emotion: She is a great fan of the franchise that began her career thanks to Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure who from the age of 12 dreamed of giving voice to his heroine Jolyne kujo.

‘Here we are the 5 Jojo’s who welcome you to the Joseph family’

Ai fairouz He has never hidden his otaku and fan side for the saga, on several occasions he has made cosplay in which he poses as a whole Joestar. Even before from the official announcement.

In addition to Stone Ocean, he has acted as Hibiki sakura in Dumbbell Nan Kilo Moteru?, Emily Orange in Kandagawa Jet Girls, Eripiyo in Oshi ga Budoukan Ittekuretara Shinu and Valkyrie in Shinchou Yuusha: Kono Yuusha ga Ore Tueee Kuse ni Shinchou Sugiru.

And, if you were watching the gala live, you will be able to recognize that the clothing that I wear to the event was not mere chance.

She is a fan of the entire Jojo’s saga, not just Stone Ocean.

So we have no choice but to wait to have a date for the long-awaited adaptation of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.

