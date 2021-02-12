Every good story has an end. Such is the case of Undead Gaming that, after 7 dates without knowing the defeat, suffered its first setback of the season before a Stone Movistar that continues to show growth and maturity with the passing of the dates of the Master Flow League.

In 31 minutes of pure intensity, and with a final score of 15-24, the ‘Little’ Schwartzman team knew how to capitalize on the mistakes made by the “undead” as the minutes passed. Since the champion selection, the first objective was to deny the usual characters of Wiz (Na Yoo-joon) and Cepted (Park Wi-rim) who, since date 1, have demonstrated their experience and mastery of the game in each match.

However, Stone’s early strategy worked and they were able to come up with a composition focused on two things: fast rotation, team and goal fight.

While Undead scored a large majority of the targets in Summoner’s Scream (3 dragons and two Baron Nashor), the last fight for the Nashor at 30 minutes of play cost the team to drop 4 players (including Cepted) and the match.

In this way, Stone Movistar manages to stop the car to the “undead” and place third in the table -behind River- with a 5-3 record.

In another of the important matches of the day, and the one that would define the only pursuer of Undead Gaming, Globant Emerald Team and River Plate came tied for this match with a 5-2 record for both.

But, after 32 minutes of departure, the millionaire would be victorious after defeating Globant 15-6. The great macro game that those led by Lesmart (Facundo Canteros) had been showing, did not know how to shine against a River that is still on and with an unstoppable pair in the bot lane with Snaker (Brian Alejo Distefano) and Feitan (Felipe Ignacio Marín Rojas).

New Pampas is another of the teams that knew how to shine on matchday 8 of the Master Flow League. After winning their fifth victory in a row against Savage Esports – another of the tournament favorites – by 3-18 in 30 minutes of play, Guillermo Coria’s team continues to show that the first dates of the most important League of Legends tournament in the country, they were a simple warm-up.

On the other hand, and preparing for what will be the first superclassic in Esports, Boca Juniors also got a positive result against Naguará Team. After 27 minutes, the xeneize was able to beat the last team in the table by 6-17.

Despite the victory, Boca continues to show inconsistencies when capitalizing on the taking of objectives and choosing the fights per team that suit the team.

If you want to win the first superclassic in Esports against River Plate, they will have to modify many factors to be victorious and take a historic victory on matchday 9.

To conclude date 8, eBRO Gaming and Intel New Indians returned to the victory path after beating CASLA Esports (6-19) and Maycam Evolve (6-19), respectively.

In this way, both teams move away from the bottom of the general table since Fabricio Oberto’s team has a 4-4 record, while those of the ‘Little Witch’ Verón They have it more complicated with a 2-6.

DAY 9 (12/2/2021):

• CASLA Esports (4-4) – (2-6) Maycam Evolve (18:00).

• Naguará Team (0-8) – (4-4) Savage Esports (19:00).

• Globant Emerald Team (5-3) – (4-4) Intel New Indians (20:00).

• Boca Juniors Gaming (4-4) – (6-2) River Plate Gaming (21:00).

• Stone Movistar (5-3) – (2-6) eBRO Gaming (22:00).

• Undead Gaming (7-1) – (5-3) New Pampas (23:00).