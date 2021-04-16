The best Argentine tennis player and ninth in the ATP ranking, Diego schwartzman, embarked in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic with an ambitious project called Stone Movistar that, in addition to competing in the most popular video games, also pursues a training objective: generate new values in the gamer scene of Argentina.

Having officially announced it at the end of March, the Stone Movistar Academy It is located in the heart of its imposing Gaming Office located on the sixth floor of the headquarters of the HACOAJ Nautical Club, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Crespo, and base of operations of the professional team in which they provide knowledge of tactics, strategy and fundamentals of the different games.

“For us, launching the academy is a very important step. One of our axes within the team is that of enjoy the game and that’s exactly what we are aiming for. Anyone can come and learn about gaming, “said Diego Schwartzman, team leader.

And he added: “We have coaches who teach tactical aspects, but also with a team that raises awareness about the importance of doing physical exercise and eating adequate food ”.

Among the professors of the academy are Revelry (former Pro Player and current Epic Games Ambassador and Fortnite analyst) and Diego de Vita (Pro Player and coach of the San Lorenzo FIFA team).

The Pro Players and Stone Movistar coaches also participate, sharing tips from professionals in the classes. The games that are dictated are FIFA, Fortnite, League of Legends, CS GO, Free Fire and Valorant among others.

In fact, all courses are certified by the Argentine Association of Electronic Sports and Videogames (DEVA), the body that promotes and develops electronic sports in the country.

Stone Movistar not only seeks to train young players, it also wants to bring gaming closer to everyone.

But since not all sessions are marathon sessions in front of the PC, the activity in electronic sports (esports) is also complemented with content from good gaming practices: stretching exercises, posture, good nutrition and administration of game sessions.

How is a Gaming Office

This modern office located on the sixth floor of the headquarters of the HACOAJ Yacht Club, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Crespo, represents the equivalent of a entertainment center for traditional athletes.

In its 250 square meters of extension, the 7 setup gamers for PRO players and another 14 exclusively for the academy. There, amateur players and those who want to learn and train esports can do so in a dynamic way and thus improve themselves in the different games.

It also has a exclusive sector for streaming equipped with resources to learn original content creation techniques, and a space to watch streams and various esports competitions.

Stone Movistar teams train 6 days a week in person at the HACOAJ Yacht Club headquarters. Photo: Stone Movistar.

Beyond the training part, the place also serves as the headquarters for Stone Movistar training sessions. For example, the squad that recently competed in the Master Flow League 2021 that this afternoon will define River Plate Gaming and CASLA Esports.

“As a team we always prioritize transmitting the pillars that gave rise to Stone Movistar, which is to grow in values, work as a team, respect your rivals and enjoy the game, ”said Diego Schwartzman.

“For us it is very important to inaugurate a Top-notch gaming office. This is an ideal space for our athletes to develop professionally, but one that can also be approached anyone who wants to learn about esports and enjoying them in an amateur way, “acknowledged Diego Schwartzman, who along with his brother Andrés lead the Stone Movistar project.

SL